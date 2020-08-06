How to Choose TIG Welder

There are different models of TIG welders you can use. Each model is quite different from others. When looking for the best TIG welder, you ought to consider various things. In this way, you can make an informed decision. These are some of the things to consider to ensure you get the Best TIG welder for money that suits your requirements.

Input Type

The fact that TIG welders are electric machines, it means each machine has its input standard. First, you ought to understand the type of input you can provide and compare it to that of the machine. You should note that there are two major electrical inlet inputs that support TIG welders and they are DC and AC. If you are not sure regarding the input source, you should go for a TIG welder that can support both.

Amp Rating

When buying a TIG welder, it is advisable to look at the amperage range. It is advisable to find a model that offers adequate amperage. If you go for a TIG welder with minimal amperage range, then it will limit the welding works. In fact, a welding machine with a range of 5 to 230 amps can provide adequate flexibility required to weld even the thinnest materials such as 24 gauge stainless steel and ¼ inch aluminum.

Thickness of Metal

When welding metal that is thin and delicate, you should go for a model that provides excellent performance at low amperage. That explains why TIG welders are perfect for welding thin metals. On the other hand, if you work with metals that are thick, you should go for MIG or stick welding machines. TIG welding is widely used for various metals that include non-ferrous metals, alloy steel, magnesium, copper, and stainless steel. Also, it can be used to weld metals such as titanium.

Power Input

Considering the input current, you need to check the voltage rating on every machine. When the voltage rating of your machine increases, the capacity increases. Therefore, it is easy to weld different metals with high-voltage machines. However, you need to take into account the available voltage in your workshop. The source voltage needs to be equal or greater than the voltage rating of your TIG welder.

Adjustment Settings

Like other electric devices, TIG welders provide you with the ability to control different aspects of your welding. For instance, adjustment settings include control of vital functions such as pulse time, current ampere, and current frequency. As a result, you will not have problems welding various materials

